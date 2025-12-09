Coast Guard Cutter Bristol Bay Approaches Detroit

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Coast Guard Cutter Bristol Bay (WTGB 102) approaches the Ambassador Bridge from the south as the Detroit skyline comes into view en route to home moorings following Aids to Navigation work near Ballard's Reef. As a part of Operation Fall Retrieve, Bristol Bay temporarily disestablishes more than 100 floating Aids to Navigation in Lake Erie and the Detroit River ahead of the winter ice season.



(U.S. Coast Guard photo by Lt. Cmdr. Stephen Nolan)