    Coast Guard Cutter Bristol Bay Approaches Detroit [Image 2 of 2]

    Coast Guard Cutter Bristol Bay Approaches Detroit

    DETROIT, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES

    12.02.2025

    Photo by Lt.Cmdr. Stephen Nolan 

    USCGC BRISTOL BAY

    Coast Guard Cutter Bristol Bay (WTGB 102) approaches the Ambassador Bridge from the south as the Detroit skyline comes into view en route to home moorings following Aids to Navigation work near Ballard's Reef. As a part of Operation Fall Retrieve, Bristol Bay temporarily disestablishes more than 100 floating Aids to Navigation in Lake Erie and the Detroit River ahead of the winter ice season.

    (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Lt. Cmdr. Stephen Nolan)

    Date Taken: 12.02.2025
    Date Posted: 12.14.2025 23:21
    Photo ID: 9441885
    VIRIN: 251203-G-UQ779-9868
    Resolution: 3024x4032
    Size: 2.18 MB
    Location: DETROIT, MICHIGAN, US
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guard Cutter Bristol Bay Approaches Detroit [Image 2 of 2], by LCDR Stephen Nolan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Operation Fall Retrieve 2025
    Coast Guard Cutter Bristol Bay Approaches Detroit

    ATON
    Bristol Bay
    Detroit

