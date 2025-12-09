Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    12th LCT Marines Execute a Multi-Weapons Systems Range [Image 8 of 8]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    12th LCT Marines Execute a Multi-Weapons Systems Range

    CAMP SCHWAB, JAPAN

    12.02.2025

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Robert Blanks 

    3d Marine Division     

    U.S. Marine Corps Capt. Michael Heifner, the Akuma company commander for 12th Littoral Combat Team, 12th Marine Littoral Regiment, 3rd Marine Division, fires an M110 semi-automatic sniper system during a multi-weapons systems range on Camp Schwab, Okinawa, Japan, Dec. 3, 2025. Training with multiple weapon systems is essential for Marines as it expands their skill set, enhances tactical flexibility, and ensures readiness to effectively engage diverse threats in dynamic combat environments. Heifner is a native of Kentucky. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Robert Blanks)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.02.2025
    Date Posted: 12.14.2025 22:15
    Photo ID: 9441867
    VIRIN: 251203-M-AU137-1803
    Resolution: 8192x5464
    Size: 10.3 MB
    Location: CAMP SCHWAB, JP
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 12th LCT Marines Execute a Multi-Weapons Systems Range [Image 8 of 8], by LCpl Robert Blanks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    12th LCT Marines Execute a Multi-Weapons Systems Range
    12th LCT Marines Execute a Multi-Weapons Systems Range
    12th LCT Marines Execute a Multi-Weapons Systems Range
    12th LCT Marines Execute a Multi-Weapons Systems Range
    12th LCT Marines Execute a Multi-Weapons Systems Range
    12th LCT Marines Execute a Multi-Weapons Systems Range
    12th LCT Marines Execute a Multi-Weapons Systems Range
    12th LCT Marines Execute a Multi-Weapons Systems Range

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download