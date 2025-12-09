12th LCT Marines Execute a Multi-Weapons Systems Range

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps Capt. Michael Heifner, the Akuma company commander for 12th Littoral Combat Team, 12th Marine Littoral Regiment, 3rd Marine Division, fires an M110 semi-automatic sniper system during a multi-weapons systems range on Camp Schwab, Okinawa, Japan, Dec. 3, 2025. Training with multiple weapon systems is essential for Marines as it expands their skill set, enhances tactical flexibility, and ensures readiness to effectively engage diverse threats in dynamic combat environments. Heifner is a native of Kentucky. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Robert Blanks)