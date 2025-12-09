12th LCT Marines Execute a Multi-Weapons Systems Range

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Tyler Beyatte, left, a machine gunner with 12th Littoral Combat Team, 12th Marine Littoral Regiment, 3rd Marine Division, executes a multi-weapons systems range on Camp Schwab, Okinawa, Japan, Dec. 3, 2025. Training with multiple weapon systems is essential for Marines as it expands their skill set, enhances tactical flexibility, and ensures readiness to effectively engage diverse threats in dynamic combat environments. Beyatte is a native of Missouri. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Robert Blanks)