Army-Navy Flag football, Camp Shields, Okinawa, Japan

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Navy Sailors and U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to units currently stationed in Okinawa, Japan, play flag football, on board Camp Shields, Okinawa, Japan, December 13, 2025. The teams are organized along service coompent lines. NMCB 4 is forward-deployed throughout the Indo-Pacific region to support and maintain a free and open Indo-Pacific. As the stand-in, crisis response, naval engineering force, NMCB 4 maintains a ready posture to deliver in-theater expeditionary logistics via expeditionary shore infrastructure, forward damage repair, and mobile construction. (US Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Dakota Rayburn)