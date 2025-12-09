Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Army-Navy Flag football, Camp Shields, Okinawa, Japan [Image 73 of 84]

    Army-Navy Flag football, Camp Shields, Okinawa, Japan

    CAMP SHIELDS, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    12.14.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Justin Rayburn 

    Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 4

    U.S. Navy Sailors and U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to units currently stationed in Okinawa, Japan, play flag football, on board Camp Shields, Okinawa, Japan, December 13, 2025. The teams are organized along service coompent lines. NMCB 4 is forward-deployed throughout the Indo-Pacific region to support and maintain a free and open Indo-Pacific. As the stand-in, crisis response, naval engineering force, NMCB 4 maintains a ready posture to deliver in-theater expeditionary logistics via expeditionary shore infrastructure, forward damage repair, and mobile construction. (US Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Dakota Rayburn)

    Date Taken: 12.14.2025
    Date Posted: 12.14.2025 07:10
    Photo ID: 9441444
    VIRIN: 251213-N-BR551-2133
    Resolution: 5472x3078
    Size: 5.15 MB
    Location: CAMP SHIELDS, OKINAWA, JP
    This work, Army-Navy Flag football, Camp Shields, Okinawa, Japan [Image 84 of 84], by PO1 Justin Rayburn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    NMCB 4
    Navy
    flag
    Army
    Seabees
    football

