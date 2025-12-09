GULFPORT, Miss. (Dec. 09, 2025) Utilitiesman 2nd Class Andrew Confer assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 11, solders a condenser together on an Environmental Control Unit (ECU) closing out a 260-hour job on a total unit rebuild, on board Naval Construction Battalion Center Gulfport, Miss., Dec. 09, 2025. NMCB 11 is conducting homeport operations during the sustainment phase of the force readiness training plan (FRTP). (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Alexa H. Trafton)
|Date Taken:
|12.09.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.13.2025 20:50
|Photo ID:
|9441287
|VIRIN:
|251209-N-JQ001-1004
|Resolution:
|6034x4023
|Size:
|6.14 MB
|Location:
|GULFPORT, MISSISSIPPI, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Soldering OUT! Final step in a 260-Hour rebuild of an Environmental Control Unit completed [Image 6 of 6], by PO2 Alexa Trafton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.