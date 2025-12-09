Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Soldering OUT! Final step in a 260-Hour rebuild of an Environmental Control Unit completed [Image 1 of 6]

    Soldering OUT! Final step in a 260-Hour rebuild of an Environmental Control Unit completed

    GULFPORT, MISSISSIPPI, UNITED STATES

    12.09.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Alexa Trafton 

    Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 11

    GULFPORT, Miss. (Dec. 09, 2025) Utilitiesman 2nd Class Andrew Confer assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 11, solders a condenser together on an Environmental Control Unit (ECU) closing out a 260-hour job on a total unit rebuild, on board Naval Construction Battalion Center Gulfport, Miss., Dec. 09, 2025. NMCB 11 is conducting homeport operations during the sustainment phase of the force readiness training plan (FRTP). (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Alexa H. Trafton)

    Date Taken: 12.09.2025
    Date Posted: 12.13.2025 20:50
    Photo ID: 9441284
    VIRIN: 251209-N-JQ001-1006
    Resolution: 5863x4188
    Size: 5 MB
    Location: GULFPORT, MISSISSIPPI, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Soldering OUT! Final step in a 260-Hour rebuild of an Environmental Control Unit completed [Image 6 of 6], by PO2 Alexa Trafton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

