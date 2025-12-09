Soldering OUT! Final step in a 260-Hour rebuild of an Environmental Control Unit completed

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

GULFPORT, Miss. (Dec. 09, 2025) Utilitiesman 2nd Class Andrew Confer assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 11, solders a condenser together on an Environmental Control Unit (ECU) closing out a 260-hour job on a total unit rebuild, on board Naval Construction Battalion Center Gulfport, Miss., Dec. 09, 2025. NMCB 11 is conducting homeport operations during the sustainment phase of the force readiness training plan (FRTP). (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Alexa H. Trafton)