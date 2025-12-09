Ten Pennsylvania National Guard Soldiers from the 109th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment, 213th Regional Support Group were honored in a departure ceremony conducted at the Keystone Conference Center Dec. 13. The unit will deploy to Europe in support of U.S. Special Operations Command Europe. (Pennsylvania National Guard photo by Wayne V. Hall)
|Date Taken:
|12.13.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.13.2025 18:04
|Photo ID:
|9441083
|VIRIN:
|251213-Z-CQ783-1024
|Resolution:
|1755x1991
|Size:
|3.12 MB
|Location:
|FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, PENNSYLVANIA, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Pa. National Guard Soldiers depart for year-long deployment [Image 14 of 14], by Wayne Hall, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.