    Pa. National Guard Soldiers depart for year-long deployment [Image 10 of 14]

    Pa. National Guard Soldiers depart for year-long deployment

    FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES

    12.13.2025

    Photo by Wayne Hall 

    Joint Force Headquarters - Pennsylvania National Guard

    Ten Pennsylvania National Guard Soldiers from the 109th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment, 213th Regional Support Group were honored in a departure ceremony conducted at the Keystone Conference Center Dec. 13. The unit will deploy to Europe in support of U.S. Special Operations Command Europe. (Pennsylvania National Guard photo by Wayne V. Hall)

    Date Taken: 12.13.2025
    Date Posted: 12.13.2025 18:04
    Photo ID: 9441079
    VIRIN: 251213-Z-CQ783-1020
    Resolution: 1373x2289
    Size: 2.54 MB
    Location: FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, PENNSYLVANIA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Pa. National Guard Soldiers depart for year-long deployment [Image 14 of 14], by Wayne Hall, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    U.S. Special Operations Command Europe
    109th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment
    213th Regional Support Group
    PNG
    Keystone Conference Center
    Pennsylvania National Guard

