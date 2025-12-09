Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Army Yuma Proving Ground commander keynotes event honoring veterans [Image 1 of 4]

    U.S. Army Yuma Proving Ground commander keynotes event honoring veterans

    YUMA, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES

    12.13.2025

    Photo by Mark Schauer 

    U.S. Army Yuma Proving Ground

    U.S. Army Yuma Proving Ground Commander Col. John Nelson speaks at the annual Wreaths Across America ceremony at Yuma's Sunset Vista Cemetery on December 13, 2025.

    ATEC
    Yuma Proving Ground
    U.S. Army Yuma Proving Ground

