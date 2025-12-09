U.S. Army Yuma Proving Ground commander keynotes event honoring veterans Your browser does not support the audio element.

U.S. Army Yuma Proving Ground (YPG) Commander Col. John Nelson served as keynote speaker at Yuma’s local Wreaths Across America ceremony at Sunset Vista Cemetery on December 13.

The annual ceremony holds a seasonal significance by remembering the fallen, honoring those who have served, and teaching the next generation the cost of freedom.

Nelson noted that in decades past most Americans either served in uniform themselves or had at least one immediate family member who did, which changed after the adoption of an all-volunteer force in the early 1970s.

“Although there are many benefits to having an entirely professional fighting force, there is one great risk: namely, that the American people will grow detached from the military and Soldiers who sacrifice so much on their behalf,” said Nelson in his remarks. “That would be a terrible tragedy, and I’m grateful that events like this exist to help ensure that doesn’t ever happen.”

At the conclusion of the ceremony, Nelson and wife Gina joined attendees in laying wreaths on veterans’ graves, being sure to say the deceased’s name and thank them for their service.