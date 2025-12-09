Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NMCB 11 Leaders participate in the Tactical Unit Leaders Course convoy simulator [Image 6 of 6]

    NMCB 11 Leaders participate in the Tactical Unit Leaders Course convoy simulator

    GULFPORT, MISSISSIPPI, UNITED STATES

    10.24.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Alexa Trafton 

    Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 11

    GULFPORT, Miss. (Oct. 24, 2025) Chief Yeoman Andrew Ellis, assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 11, checks his weapon before entering a convoy simulator during the Tactical Unit Leaders Course (TULC) on board Naval Construction Battalion Center Gulfport, Miss., Oct. 24, 2025. TULC focuses on enhancing mission planning, communication, and tactical decision-making in support of expeditionary Seabee operations. NMCB 11 is conducting homeport operations during the sustainment phase of the force readiness training plan (FRTP). (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Alexa H. Trafton)

