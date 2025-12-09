NMCB 11 Leaders participate in the Tactical Unit Leaders Course convoy simulator

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

GULFPORT, Miss. (Oct. 24, 2025) – Lieutenant Junior Grade Mercedes Lentz, assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 11, looks at the road ahead in a convoy simulator training during the Tactical Unit Leaders Course (TULC) on board Naval Construction Battalion Center Gulfport, Miss., Oct. 24, 2025. TULC focuses on enhancing mission planning, communication, and tactical decision-making in support of expeditionary Seabee operations. NMCB 11 is conducting homeport operations during the sustainment phase of the force readiness training plan (FRTP). (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Alexa H. Trafton)