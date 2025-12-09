Navy Band Northwest performs holiday concert in Juneau

JUNEAU, Alaska (Dec. 11, 2025) Musician 1st Class Brian Mathis, assigned to Navy Band Northwest, performs during a holiday concert at Juneau-Douglas High School in Juneau, Alaska. Navy Band Northwest visited several schools and performed a holiday concert in Juneau, connecting the local community with the U.S. Navy, and celebrating the Navy's 250th birthday. (U.S. Navy photo by Master Chief Musician Adam Grimm)
