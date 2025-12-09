Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Navy Band Northwest performs holiday concert in Juneau [Image 6 of 24]

    Navy Band Northwest performs holiday concert in Juneau

    JUNEAU, ALASKA, UNITED STATES

    12.12.2025

    Photo by Master Chief Petty Officer Adam Grimm 

    Navy Band Northwest

    JUNEAU, Alaska (Dec. 11, 2025) Musician 3rd Class Erik Malmer assigned to Navy Band Northwest, performs during a holiday concert at Juneau-Douglas High School in Juneau, Alaska. Navy Band Northwest visited several schools and performed a holiday concert in Juneau, connecting the local community with the U.S. Navy, and celebrating the Navy's 250th birthday. (U.S. Navy photo by Master Chief Musician Adam Grimm)

