MCIWEST Commanding General's Holiday Buffet and Cocktail Reception

U.S. Marine Corps Brig. Gen. Nick I. Brown, the commanding general of Marine Corps Installations West, gives remarks during the 2025 Holiday Buffet and Cocktail Reception at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Dec. 11, 2025. Brig. Gen. Brown hosted the event to kick off the holiday season and build camaraderie between MCIWEST and its surrounding units and organizations. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Jacqueline Akamelu)