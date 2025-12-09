MCIWEST Commanding General's Holiday Buffet and Cocktail Reception

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Maj. Martin Vasques, a Korean and Vietnam War veteran, stands as he is honored during the 2025 Holiday Buffet and Cocktail Reception at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Dec. 11, 2025. U.S. Marine Corps Brig. Gen. Nick I. Brown, the commanding general of Marine Corps Installations West, hosted the event to kick off the holiday season and build camaraderie between MCIWEST and its surrounding units and organizations. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Jacqueline Akamelu)