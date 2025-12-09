Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    MCIWEST Commanding General's Holiday Buffet and Cocktail Reception [Image 10 of 11]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    MCIWEST Commanding General's Holiday Buffet and Cocktail Reception

    CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    12.11.2025

    Photo by Cpl. Jacqueline Akamelu 

    Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton

    U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Maj. Martin Vasques, a Korean and Vietnam War veteran, stands as he is honored during the 2025 Holiday Buffet and Cocktail Reception at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Dec. 11, 2025. U.S. Marine Corps Brig. Gen. Nick I. Brown, the commanding general of Marine Corps Installations West, hosted the event to kick off the holiday season and build camaraderie between MCIWEST and its surrounding units and organizations. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Jacqueline Akamelu)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.11.2025
    Date Posted: 12.12.2025 17:29
    Photo ID: 9440298
    VIRIN: 251211-M-CV013-1710
    Resolution: 6669x4448
    Size: 12.03 MB
    Location: CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MCIWEST Commanding General's Holiday Buffet and Cocktail Reception [Image 11 of 11], by Cpl Jacqueline Akamelu, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    MCIWEST Commanding General's Holiday Buffet and Cocktail Reception
    MCIWEST Commanding General's Holiday Buffet and Cocktail Reception
    MCIWEST Commanding General's Holiday Buffet and Cocktail Reception
    MCIWEST Commanding General's Holiday Buffet and Cocktail Reception
    MCIWEST Commanding General's Holiday Buffet and Cocktail Reception
    MCIWEST Commanding General's Holiday Buffet and Cocktail Reception
    MCIWEST Commanding General's Holiday Buffet and Cocktail Reception
    MCIWEST Commanding General's Holiday Buffet and Cocktail Reception
    MCIWEST Commanding General's Holiday Buffet and Cocktail Reception
    MCIWEST Commanding General's Holiday Buffet and Cocktail Reception
    MCIWEST Commanding General's Holiday Buffet and Cocktail Reception

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Holiday
    Christmas
    MCIWEST
    Marines
    Camp Pendleton
    USMC

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download