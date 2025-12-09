PORT HUENEME, Calif. (Dec. 12, 2025) – Seabees assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 3 participate in a command post exercise aboard Naval Base Ventura County, Port Hueneme. The battalion tested command and control procedures alongside field construction operations to refine readiness for major combat operations. NMCB-3 is homeported in Port Hueneme, California, and consistently trains on high-quality construction, expeditionary logistics, and combat operations to support the U.S. and partner nations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Austin Ingram)
|Date Taken:
|12.09.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.12.2025 13:05
|Photo ID:
|9439485
|VIRIN:
|251209-N-VH871-1517
|Resolution:
|6192x4128
|Size:
|4.64 MB
|Location:
|PORT HUENEME, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
