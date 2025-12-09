Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Command & Control in Action – NMCB-3 CPX 2025 [Image 3 of 9]

    Command &amp; Control in Action – NMCB-3 CPX 2025

    PORT HUENEME, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    12.08.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Austin Ingram 

    Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 3

    PORT HUENEME, Calif. (Dec. 12, 2025) – Seabees assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 3 participate in a command post exercise aboard Naval Base Ventura County, Port Hueneme. The battalion tested command and control procedures alongside field construction operations to refine readiness for major combat operations. NMCB-3 is homeported in Port Hueneme, California, and consistently trains on high-quality construction, expeditionary logistics, and combat operations to support the U.S. and partner nations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Austin Ingram)

    Date Taken: 12.08.2025
    Date Posted: 12.12.2025 13:05
    Photo ID: 9439478
    VIRIN: 251208-N-VH871-1344
    Resolution: 6192x4128
    Size: 5.66 MB
    Location: PORT HUENEME, CALIFORNIA, US
    NMCB-3
    NMCB THREE
    Navy
    Seabees

