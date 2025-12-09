USS Stockdale conducts routine operations

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Navy Sailors, assigned to Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Stockdale (DDG 106), conduct firefighting training while pierside in Ponce, Puerto Rico, Dec. 2, 2025. U.S. military forces are deployed to the U.S. Southern Command area of responsibility in support of Operation SOUTHERN SPEAR, Department of War-directed operations, and the president's priorities to disrupt illicit drug trafficking and protect the homeland. (U.S. Navy photo)