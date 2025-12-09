Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Stockdale conducts routine operations [Image 1 of 2]

    PONCE, PUERTO RICO

    12.02.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Jerome Johnson 

    Carrier Strike Group 12

    U.S. Navy Sailors, assigned to Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Stockdale (DDG 106), conduct firefighting training while pierside in Ponce, Puerto Rico, Dec. 2, 2025. U.S. military forces are deployed to the U.S. Southern Command area of responsibility in support of Operation SOUTHERN SPEAR, Department of War-directed operations, and the president's priorities to disrupt illicit drug trafficking and protect the homeland. (U.S. Navy photo)

    4th Fleet
    DDG 106
    SOUTHERN SPEAR

