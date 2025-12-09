Operation Ride Home Recognition

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Logan Slater, center, a military police officer with Security Battalion, poses for a photo with Amy George and Ashish Vazirani, both with the Armed Services Young Man’s Christian Association’s during a hockey game between the Washington Capitals and Carolina Hurricanes at Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C. Dec. 11, 2025. Slater was gifted a plane ticket home and Washington Capital merchandise from the ASYMCA’s Operation Ride Home. Operation Ride Home provides travel assistance to service members and their families, helping them travel home for the holidays. The program, open to active duty and reserve personnel from ranks E-1 to E-5, aims to strengthen military families by bridging gaps that can prevent holiday travel (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Federico Marquez)