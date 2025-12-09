Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Operation Ride Home Recognition [Image 1 of 8]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Operation Ride Home Recognition

    QUANTICO, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    12.11.2025

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Federico Marquez 

    Marine Corps Base Quantico   

    U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Logan Slater, a military police officer with Security Battalion, waves to the crowd during a hockey game between the Washington Capitals and Carolina Hurricanes at Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C. Dec. 11, 2025. Slater was gifted a plane ticket home and Washington Capital merchandise from the Armed Services Young Man’s Christian Association’s Operation Ride Home. Operation Ride Home provides travel assistance to service members and their families, helping them travel home for the holidays. The program, open to active duty and reserve personnel from ranks E-1 to E-5, aims to strengthen military families by bridging gaps that can prevent holiday travel. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Federico Marquez)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.11.2025
    Date Posted: 12.12.2025 09:51
    Photo ID: 9438979
    VIRIN: 251211-M-FD063-1012
    Resolution: 6363x4244
    Size: 3.16 MB
    Location: QUANTICO, VIRGINIA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Operation Ride Home Recognition [Image 8 of 8], by LCpl Federico Marquez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Operation Ride Home Recognition
    Operation Ride Home Recognition
    Operation Ride Home Recognition
    Operation Ride Home Recognition
    Operation Ride Home Recognition
    Operation Ride Home Recognition
    Operation Ride Home Recognition
    Operation Ride Home Recognition

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    ASYMCA
    MCBQ
    USMC
    Operation Ride Home

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download