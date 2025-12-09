Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Awards Ceremony at Naval Hospital Jacksonville - Dec. 12, 2025 [Image 1 of 2]

    Awards Ceremony at Naval Hospital Jacksonville - Dec. 12, 2025

    JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    12.12.2025

    Photo by Keats Reynolds 

    Naval Hospital Jacksonville

    251212-D-GM644-1668 Jacksonville, FL. (Dec. 12, 2025) Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class Joshua Ufretrosado, assigned to Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command (NMRTC) Jacksonville, is presented a Joint Service Achievement Medal by Capt. Craig Malloy, NMRTC Jacksonville commander, during an awards ceremony at Naval Hospital Jacksonville, Dec. 12, 2025. (U.S. Navy photo by Keats Reynolds)

    Awards Ceremony at Naval Hospital Jacksonville - Dec. 12, 2025

    Awards and Medals
    Awards, navymedicine, frocking, nhjax, emf, acrossthemhs

