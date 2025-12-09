251212-D-GM644-1668 Jacksonville, FL. (Dec. 12, 2025) Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class Joshua Ufretrosado, assigned to Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command (NMRTC) Jacksonville, is presented a Joint Service Achievement Medal by Capt. Craig Malloy, NMRTC Jacksonville commander, during an awards ceremony at Naval Hospital Jacksonville, Dec. 12, 2025. (U.S. Navy photo by Keats Reynolds)
|Date Taken:
|12.12.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.12.2025 09:49
|Photo ID:
|9438978
|VIRIN:
|251212-D-GM644-1668
|Resolution:
|4882x3905
|Size:
|4.2 MB
|Location:
|JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Awards Ceremony at Naval Hospital Jacksonville - Dec. 12, 2025 [Image 2 of 2], by Keats Reynolds, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.