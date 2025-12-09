Date Taken: 12.02.2025 Date Posted: 12.12.2025 06:06 Photo ID: 9438730 VIRIN: 251202-A-A4485-9857 Resolution: 3647x4720 Size: 3.73 MB Location: KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE

Web Views: 7 Downloads: 1

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, From Private to Senior Enlisted Leader: CSM Towns Comes Full Circle at ‘The Rock’ [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.