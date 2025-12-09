Date Taken: 11.30.2025 Date Posted: 12.12.2025 06:06 Photo ID: 9438729 VIRIN: 251201-A-A4485-6899 Resolution: 904x1280 Size: 275.45 KB Location: KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE

Web Views: 4 Downloads: 1

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, From Private to Senior Enlisted Leader: CSM Towns Comes Full Circle at ‘The Rock’ [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.