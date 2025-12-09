Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Air Defenders honor Gen. Patton on 80th anniversary of crash [Image 3 of 3]

    GERMANY

    12.08.2025

    Photo by Capt. Alexander Watkins 

    10th Army Air and Missile Defense Command

    A replica car from Gen. Patton's estate is displayed during a ceremony marking the 80th anniversary of Gen. George S. Patton’s fatal car accident in Mannheim, Germany, Dec. 9, 2025. The ceremony took place near the site where Patton’s vehicle collided with a truck on Dec. 9, 1945, resulting in injuries that led to his death 12 days later. (U.S. Army photo by Capt. Alexander Watkins)

    EUCOM
    StrongerTogether
    ShieldOfVictory
    Patton
    GeneralPatton

