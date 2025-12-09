Air Defenders honor Gen. Patton on 80th anniversary of crash

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Mrs. Helen Patton, granddaughter of Gen. George S. Patton, delivers remarks uring a ceremony marking the 80th anniversary of Gen. George S. Patton’s fatal car accident in Mannheim, Germany, Dec. 9, 2025. The ceremony took place near the site where Patton’s vehicle collided with a truck on Dec. 9, 1945, resulting in injuries that led to his death 12 days later. (U.S. Army photo by Capt. Alexander Watkins)