Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    NSA Souda Bay October Awards at Quarters [Image 14 of 14]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    NSA Souda Bay October Awards at Quarters

    GREECE

    10.13.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Andrew Eder 

    U.S. Naval Support Activity Souda Bay

    NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY SOUDA BAY, Greece (Oct. 14, 2025) Sailors assigned to Naval Support Activity (NSA) Souda Bay, receive awards and recognition from Capt. Stephen Steacy, commanding officer, NSA Souda Bay, during an awards ceremony onboard NSA Souda Bay, Oct. 14, 2025. NSA Souda Bay is an operational ashore installation that enables and supports U.S., Allied, Coalition, and partner nation forces to preserve security and stability in the European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Andrew Eder)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.13.2025
    Date Posted: 12.12.2025 03:40
    Photo ID: 9438639
    VIRIN: 251014-N-NO067-1109
    Resolution: 5383x4306
    Size: 6.96 MB
    Location: GR
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NSA Souda Bay October Awards at Quarters [Image 14 of 14], by PO2 Andrew Eder, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    NSA Souda Bay October Awards at Quarters
    NSA Souda Bay October Awards at Quarters
    NSA Souda Bay October Awards at Quarters
    NSA Souda Bay October Awards at Quarters
    NSA Souda Bay October Awards at Quarters
    NSA Souda Bay October Awards at Quarters
    NSA Souda Bay October Awards at Quarters
    NSA Souda Bay October Awards at Quarters
    NSA Souda Bay October Awards at Quarters
    NSA Souda Bay October Awards at Quarters
    NSA Souda Bay October Awards at Quarters
    NSA Souda Bay October Awards at Quarters
    NSA Souda Bay October Awards at Quarters
    NSA Souda Bay October Awards at Quarters

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Team Souda, Souda Bay, Crete, Greece, Navy Region Europe Africa Central (EURAFCENT)

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download