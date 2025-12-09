NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY SOUDA BAY, Greece (Oct. 14, 2025) Sailors assigned to Naval Support Activity (NSA) Souda Bay, receive awards and recognition from Capt. Stephen Steacy, commanding officer, NSA Souda Bay, during an awards ceremony onboard NSA Souda Bay, Oct. 14, 2025. NSA Souda Bay is an operational ashore installation that enables and supports U.S., Allied, Coalition, and partner nation forces to preserve security and stability in the European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Andrew Eder)
|Date Taken:
|10.13.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.12.2025 03:40
|Photo ID:
|9438639
|VIRIN:
|251014-N-NO067-1109
|Resolution:
|5383x4306
|Size:
|6.96 MB
|Location:
|GR
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, NSA Souda Bay October Awards at Quarters [Image 14 of 14], by PO2 Andrew Eder, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.