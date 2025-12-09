NSA Souda Bay October Awards at Quarters

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY SOUDA BAY, Greece (Oct. 14, 2025) Boatswain’s Mate 2nd Class Timothy Reo, assigned to Naval Support Activity (NSA) Souda Bay, receives a certificate in recognition of his achievement as Sailor of the Quarter, Fourth Quarter, from Capt. Stephen Steacy, commanding officer, NSA Souda Bay, during an awards ceremony onboard NSA Souda Bay, Oct. 14, 2025. NSA Souda Bay is an operational ashore installation that enables and supports U.S., Allied, Coalition, and partner nation forces to preserve security and stability in the European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Andrew Eder)