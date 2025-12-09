Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SMMC visits Littoral Distribution Company A in Puerto Rico [Image 7 of 11]

    SMMC visits Littoral Distribution Company A in Puerto Rico

    FORT BUCHANAN, PUERTO RICO

    12.10.2025

    Photo by Gunnery Sgt. Jordan Gilbert 

    Sergeant Major of the Marine Corps

    U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Maj. Carlos A. Ruiz, the 20th Sergeant Major of the Marine Corps, visits Marines with Littoral Distribution Company A, 6th Distribution Support Battalion, Fort Buchanan, Puerto Rico, Dec. 11, 2025. Ruiz visited staff to better understand daily operations, and to assist in the detachment’s Toys for Tots mission, joining Marines in distributing toys to the local community. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Gunnery Sgt. Jordan E. Gilbert)

    Date Taken: 12.10.2025
    Date Posted: 12.11.2025 22:47
    Photo ID: 9438276
    VIRIN: 251211-M-RB959-1202
    Resolution: 6391x4261
    Size: 4.43 MB
    Location: FORT BUCHANAN, PR
    This work, SMMC visits Littoral Distribution Company A in Puerto Rico [Image 11 of 11], by GySgt Jordan Gilbert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Toys for Tots
    SMMC
    Marines
    Sergeant Major of the Marine Corps
    Marine Corps
    Puerto Rico

