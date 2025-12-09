SMMC visits Littoral Distribution Company A in Puerto Rico

U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Maj. Carlos A. Ruiz, the 20th Sergeant Major of the Marine Corps, visits Marines with Littoral Distribution Company A, 6th Distribution Support Battalion, Fort Buchanan, Puerto Rico, Dec. 11, 2025. Ruiz visited staff to better understand daily operations, and to assist in the detachment’s Toys for Tots mission, joining Marines in distributing toys to the local community. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Gunnery Sgt. Jordan E. Gilbert)
|Date Taken:
|12.10.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.11.2025 22:47
|Photo ID:
|9438278
|VIRIN:
|251211-M-RB959-1144
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|5.97 MB
|Location:
|FORT BUCHANAN, PR
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
