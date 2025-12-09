USS Milius (DDG 69) RAS with USS George Washington (CVN 73)

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A CMV-22B Osprey assigned to Fleet Logistics Multi-Mission Squadron (VRM) 30, lands on the flight deck of Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George Washington (CVN 73) during a replenishment-at-sea with Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Milius (DDG 69) in the Philippine Sea, Dec. 7, 2025. Milius is forward deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Monica Walker)