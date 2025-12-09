Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Milius (DDG 69) RAS with USS George Washington (CVN 73) [Image 2 of 2]

    USS Milius (DDG 69) RAS with USS George Washington (CVN 73)

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    12.05.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Monica Walker 

    Commander, Destroyer Squadron 15

    A CMV-22B Osprey assigned to Fleet Logistics Multi-Mission Squadron (VRM) 30, lands on the flight deck of Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George Washington (CVN 73) during a replenishment-at-sea with Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Milius (DDG 69) in the Philippine Sea, Dec. 7, 2025. Milius is forward deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Monica Walker)

    This work, USS Milius (DDG 69) RAS with USS George Washington (CVN 73) [Image 2 of 2], by PO2 Monica Walker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

