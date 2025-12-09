USS Milius (DDG 69) conducts RAS with USS George Washington CVN 73

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Sailors connect a span wire to a refuel station on the aft missile deck of Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Milius (DDG 69) during a replenishment-at-sea with Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George Washington (CVN 73) in the Philippine Sea, Dec. 7, 2025. Milius is forward deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Monica Walker)