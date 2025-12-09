1st Bn., 11th Marines conduct HIRAIN mission

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Senior Master Sgt. John Willoughby, left, and Staff Sgt. Jace Wilkow, loadmasters with the 301st Airlift Squadron, 349th Operations Group, 349th Air Mobility Wing secures a U.S. Marine Corps 7-ton truck onto a U.S. Air Force C-17 Globemaster III aircraft for an M142 High Mobility Artillery Rocket System rapid infiltration training during Exercise Steel Knight 25 at Marine Corps Air Station Camp Pendleton, California, Dec. 10th, 2025. Steel Knight 25 is an annual exercise that strengthens the Navy-Marine Corps team’s ability to respond forward, integrate across domains, and sustain Marine Air-Ground Task Force readiness. Willoughby is a native of Mississippi and Wilkow is a native of California. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Andrew Whistler)