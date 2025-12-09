1st Bn., 11th Marines conduct HIRAIN mission

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marines with Tango Battery, 1st Battalion, 11th Marine regiment, 1st Marine Division walk onto the airfield for M142 High Mobility Artillery Rocket System rapid infiltration training during Exercise Steel Knight 25 at Marine Corps Air Station Camp Pendleton, California, Dec. 10th, 2025. Steel Knight 25 is an annual exercise that strengthens the Navy-Marine Corps team’s ability to respond forward, integrate across domains, and sustain Marine Air-Ground Task Force readiness. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Andrew Whistler)