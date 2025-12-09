Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    1st Bn., 11th Marines conduct HIRAIN mission [Image 11 of 12]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    1st Bn., 11th Marines conduct HIRAIN mission

    CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    12.10.2025

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Andrew Whistler 

    1st Marine Division

    U.S. Marines with Tango Battery, 1st Battalion, 11th Marine regiment, 1st Marine Division walk onto the airfield for M142 High Mobility Artillery Rocket System rapid infiltration training during Exercise Steel Knight 25 at Marine Corps Air Station Camp Pendleton, California, Dec. 10th, 2025. Steel Knight 25 is an annual exercise that strengthens the Navy-Marine Corps team’s ability to respond forward, integrate across domains, and sustain Marine Air-Ground Task Force readiness. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Andrew Whistler)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.10.2025
    Date Posted: 12.11.2025 19:00
    Photo ID: 9437875
    VIRIN: 251210-M-GF332-1041
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 5.16 MB
    Location: CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 1st Bn., 11th Marines conduct HIRAIN mission [Image 12 of 12], by LCpl Andrew Whistler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    1st Bn., 11th Marines conduct HIRAIN mission
    1st Bn., 11th Marines conduct HIRAIN mission
    1st Bn., 11th Marines conduct HIRAIN mission
    1st Bn., 11th Marines conduct HIRAIN mission
    1st Bn., 11th Marines conduct HIRAIN mission
    1st Bn., 11th Marines conduct HIRAIN mission
    1st Bn., 11th Marines conduct HIRAIN mission
    1st Bn., 11th Marines conduct HIRAIN mission
    1st Bn., 11th Marines conduct HIRAIN mission
    1st Bn., 11th Marines conduct HIRAIN mission
    1st Bn., 11th Marines conduct HIRAIN mission
    1st Bn., 11th Marines conduct HIRAIN mission

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Blue Diamond
    1st Marine Division
    1/11
    Marines
    USMC
    Steel Knight 25

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download