    NAVFAC Southwest Employees Participate in STEM Outreach Event at University of San Diego [Image 3 of 3]

    NAVFAC Southwest Employees Participate in STEM Outreach Event at University of San Diego

    03.22.2025

    Photo by Katie Cadiao 

    Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Southwest

    NAVFAC Southwest employees participated in a Science, Technology, Engineering and Math (STEM) event for 300 high school girls in their junior and senior years. The “Expanding Your Horizons” event, held March 22, 2025 on the campus of University of San Diego, allowed students to step into the world of STEM by engaging them through hands-on workshops presented by female professionals.

