NAVFAC Southwest employees participated in a Science, Technology, Engineering and Math (STEM) event for 300 high school girls in their junior and senior years. The “Expanding Your Horizons” event, held March 22, 2025 on the campus of University of San Diego, allowed students to step into the world of STEM by engaging them through hands-on workshops presented by female professionals.
|Date Taken:
|03.22.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.11.2025 16:56
|Photo ID:
|9437648
|VIRIN:
|250322-O-PG482-6252
|Resolution:
|640x480
|Size:
|108.82 KB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, NAVFAC Southwest Employees Participate in STEM Outreach Event at University of San Diego [Image 3 of 3], by Katie Cadiao, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.