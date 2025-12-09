Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    251210-A-JU979-8112

    251210-A-JU979-8112

    FORT JACKSON, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    12.10.2025

    Photo by Nathan Clinebelle 

    Fort Jackson Public Affairs Office

    Fort Jackson’s 282d Army Band rocked the halls during its presentation of ‘The Midlands Winter Carol,’ Dec. 10. It was a family-friendly event that included a variety of musical genres. Maj. Gen. Daryl O. Hood, Fort Jackson commander, Fort Jackson community members and guests from the surrounding community attended the concert.

    Date Taken: 12.10.2025
    Date Posted: 12.11.2025 15:25
    Photo ID: 9437429
    VIRIN: 251210-A-JU979-8112
    Resolution: 4176x5504
    Size: 4.2 MB
    Location: FORT JACKSON, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
    This work, 251210-A-JU979-8112 [Image 5 of 5], by Nathan Clinebelle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    251210-A-JU979-8112
    251210-A-JU979-1821
    251210-A-JU979-2093
    251210-A-JU979-9634
    251210-A-JU979-9108

    Rocking the Halls

    Fort Jackson, T2COM, Army Training Center, 282d Army Band

