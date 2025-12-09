Rocking the Halls

Fort Jackson’s 282d Army Band rocked the halls during its presentation of ‘The Midlands Winter Carol,’ Dec. 10. It was a family-friendly event that included a variety of musical genres.
Maj. Gen. Daryl O. Hood, Fort Jackson commander, Fort Jackson community members and guests from the surrounding community attended the concert.
