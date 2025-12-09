Secretary of War Pete Hegseth greets Rear Adm. Keith Hash, commander, Naval Air Warfare Center Weapons Division, during his arrival at Naval Base Ventura County Point Mugu, Calif., Dec. 5, 2025. (U.S. Navy photo by Kimberly Brown)
|Date Taken:
|12.05.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.11.2025 15:18
|Photo ID:
|9437427
|VIRIN:
|251205-N-QK571-2236
|Resolution:
|5472x3648
|Size:
|3.97 MB
|Location:
|POINT MUGU NAWC, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Secretary of War Pete Hegseth visits NAWCWD [Image 4 of 4], by Kimberly Brown, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.