    Secretary of War Pete Hegseth visits NAWCWD [Image 2 of 4]

    Secretary of War Pete Hegseth visits NAWCWD

    POINT MUGU NAWC, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    12.05.2025

    Photo by Kimberly Brown    

    Naval Air Warfare Center Weapons Division

    Secretary of War Pete Hegseth views static aircraft and weapons displays with Rear Adm. Keith Hash, commander, Naval Air Warfare Center Weapons Division, and Executive Director Dan Carreño during a visit to at Naval Base Ventura County Point Mugu, Calif., Dec. 5, 2025. (U.S. Navy photo by Kimberly Brown)

    Date Taken: 12.05.2025
    Date Posted: 12.11.2025 15:18
    Photo ID: 9437418
    VIRIN: 251205-N-QK571-2248
    Resolution: 5472x3648
    Size: 3.08 MB
    Location: POINT MUGU NAWC, CALIFORNIA, US
    This work, Secretary of War Pete Hegseth visits NAWCWD [Image 4 of 4], by Kimberly Brown, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

