Secretary of War Pete Hegseth visits NAWCWD

Secretary of War Pete Hegseth views static aircraft and weapons displays with Rear Adm. Keith Hash, commander, Naval Air Warfare Center Weapons Division, and Executive Director Dan Carreño during a visit to at Naval Base Ventura County Point Mugu, Calif., Dec. 5, 2025. (U.S. Navy photo by Kimberly Brown)