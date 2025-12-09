CBIRF: Alpha Co. Certex

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marines with Alpha Company, Chemical Biological Incident Response Force, search a building for simulated casualties during a company certification exercise at Hogan’s Alley at the FBI Academy in Quantico, Virginia, Dec. 7, 2025. The exercise included training scenarios focused on reconnaissance, decontamination, casualty rescue and other CBRN response tasks designed to sharpen lifesaving skills and strengthen overall company and unit readiness across diverse operational environments. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Amy Espinoza)