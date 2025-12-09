U.S. Marines with Alpha Company, Chemical Biological Incident Response Force, search a building for simulated casualties during a company certification exercise at Hogan’s Alley at the FBI Academy in Quantico, Virginia, Dec. 7, 2025. The exercise included training scenarios focused on reconnaissance, decontamination, casualty rescue and other CBRN response tasks designed to sharpen lifesaving skills and strengthen overall company and unit readiness across diverse operational environments. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Amy Espinoza)
|Date Taken:
|12.07.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.11.2025 15:20
|Photo ID:
|9437417
|VIRIN:
|251207-M-GI852-1618
|Resolution:
|7478x4988
|Size:
|29.72 MB
|Location:
|QUANTICO, VIRGINIA, US
This work, CBIRF: Alpha Co. Certex [Image 18 of 18], by LCpl Amy Espinoza, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.