    CBIRF: Alpha Co. Certex [Image 18 of 18]

    CBIRF: Alpha Co. Certex

    QUANTICO, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    12.07.2025

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Amy Espinoza 

    Chemical Biological Incident Response Force (CBIRF)

    U.S. Marines with Alpha Company, Chemical Biological Incident Response Force, search a building for simulated casualties during a company certification exercise at Hogan’s Alley at the FBI Academy in Quantico, Virginia, Dec. 7, 2025. The exercise included training scenarios focused on reconnaissance, decontamination, casualty rescue and other CBRN response tasks designed to sharpen lifesaving skills and strengthen overall company and unit readiness across diverse operational environments. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Amy Espinoza)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.07.2025
    Date Posted: 12.11.2025 15:20
    Photo ID: 9437417
    VIRIN: 251207-M-GI852-1618
    Resolution: 7478x4988
    Size: 29.72 MB
    Location: QUANTICO, VIRGINIA, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CBIRF: Alpha Co. Certex [Image 18 of 18], by LCpl Amy Espinoza, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Readiness
    CBIRF
    MissionReady
    USMCFeature
    Marines
    Training

