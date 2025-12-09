CBIRF: Alpha Co. Certex

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marines assigned to the Chemical Biological Incident Response Force, Alpha Company, extract simulated casualties from contaminated buildings during a company certification exercise at Hogan’s Alley inside the FBI Academy in Quantico, Virginia, Dec. 7, 2025. The exercise had training scenarios focused on reconnaissance, decontamination, casualty rescue, and other CBRN response tasks, designed to sharpen lifesaving skills and strengthen overall company and unit readiness across different operational environments. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Amy Espinoza)