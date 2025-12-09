Date Taken: 12.10.2025 Date Posted: 12.11.2025 15:16 Photo ID: 9437414 VIRIN: 251210-A-JU979-9769 Resolution: 4572x6858 Size: 7.25 MB Location: FORT JACKSON, SOUTH CAROLINA, US

Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, 251210-A-JU979-9769 [Image 2 of 2], by Nathan Clinebelle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.