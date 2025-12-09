2-13th honors fallen comrade

Staff Sgt. Dillon J. Hansen was remembered by his fellow Soldiers in 2nd Battalion, 13th Infantry Regiment for his presence and dedication



The unit held a memorial ceremony in his honor Dec. 10 at the Century Division Chapel.



“We remember his professionalism,” said Lt. Col. Kristina Niemeyer, 2-13th commander. The unit will also remember his “unshakeable dedication to mission and the bonds he’s built within his unit. His legacy lives in his own stories we share, the lessons he taught us and the example he set …”



Fort Jackson leaders, his comrades in his unit and others across post came together to remember him in a somber service.



“We will honor his memory through our actions …” Niemeyer added. “I want to be very clear. We will get through this, and we will do it together. Look to your left and look to your right to the Soldier that sits next to you.



“You are not alone and lean on each other. Check on your battle buddies, this command … cares for every single one of you,” she said.



“His absence is felt not only in our ranks, but in the hearts of every Soldier who has had the privilege of meeting him,” said Capt. Antonio Stedeford, Company C, 2-13th commander.



Hansen took pride in taking care of Soldiers as a human resources specialist, he said.



Hansen enlisted in the Army in February 2017 and earn multiple medals including the Army Commendation Medal five time and Army Achievement Medal three times.



“He approached every task with professionalism, humility and care – whether he was answering easy questions or just checking on someone simply because he knew they needed help,” Stedeford said.



After the speakers finished the company’s first sergeant stood before the congregation and called out for Hansen during a roll call.



When there was no answer, the first sergeant called out again before a rifle team fired a volley in Hansen’s honor and a bugler played, “Taps.”



The ceremony ended with leaders and Soldiers stepping towards Hansen’s Soldier’s Cross where they paused, slowly saluted and quietly left.

