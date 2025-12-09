Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Col. Michael Alfaro relinquishes command to Col. David Gunter at the 366th Fighter Wing change of command ceremony at Mountain Home Air Force Base, Idaho, Nov. 4, 2025. The change of command is a time-honored military tradition that represents the continuity of leadership and passing of responsibility. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Alexandria Byrd)