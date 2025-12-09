Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Col. Michael Alfaro presents Col. David Gunter, 366th Fighter Wing commander, with the legion of merit at the 366th Fighter Wing command ceremony at Mountain Home Air Force Base, Idaho, Nov. 4, 2025. The change of command is a time-honored military tradition that represents the continuity of leadership and passing of responsibility. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Alexandria Byrd)