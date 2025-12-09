Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    366th Fighter Wing

    366th Fighter Wing

    MOUNTAIN HOME AIR FORCE BASE, IDAHO, UNITED STATES

    11.04.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Alexandria Byrd 

    366th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Col. Michael Alfaro presents Col. David Gunter, 366th Fighter Wing commander, with the legion of merit at the 366th Fighter Wing command ceremony at Mountain Home Air Force Base, Idaho, Nov. 4, 2025. The change of command is a time-honored military tradition that represents the continuity of leadership and passing of responsibility. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Alexandria Byrd)

    Date Taken: 11.04.2025
    Date Posted: 12.11.2025 13:44
    Photo ID: 9437004
    VIRIN: 251104-F-DU754-7415
    Resolution: 5297x3524
    Size: 2.04 MB
    Location: MOUNTAIN HOME AIR FORCE BASE, IDAHO, US
    This work, 366th Fighter Wing [Image 2 of 2], by SrA Alexandria Byrd, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    366th Fighter Wing
    366th Fighter Wing Change of Command

    366th Fighter Wing
    change of command

