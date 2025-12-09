Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    366th Figher Wing Change of Command [Image 1 of 3]

    366th Figher Wing Change of Command

    MOUNTAIN HOME AIR FORCE BASE, IDAHO, UNITED STATES

    11.04.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Alexandria Byrd 

    366th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force honor guardsmen present the colors at the 366th Fighter Wing change of command ceremony at Mountain Home Air Force Base, Idaho, Nov. 4, 2025. The change of command is a time-honored military tradition that represents the continuity of leadership and passing of responsibility. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Alexandria Byrd)

    Date Taken: 11.04.2025
