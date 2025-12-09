366th Fighter Wing Chang of Command

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Col. David Gunter renders a salute at the 366th Fighter Wing change of command ceremony at Mountain Home Air Force Base, Idaho, Nov. 4, 2025. The change of command is a time-honored military tradition that represents the continuity of leadership and passing of responsibility. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Alexandria Byrd)