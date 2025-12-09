U.S. Air Force Col. David Gunter renders a salute at the 366th Fighter Wing change of command ceremony at Mountain Home Air Force Base, Idaho, Nov. 4, 2025. The change of command is a time-honored military tradition that represents the continuity of leadership and passing of responsibility. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Alexandria Byrd)
|Date Taken:
|11.04.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.11.2025 13:44
|Photo ID:
|9436987
|VIRIN:
|251104-F-DU754-1954
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|1.77 MB
|Location:
|MOUNTAIN HOME AIR FORCE BASE, IDAHO, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 366th Fighter Wing Chang of Command [Image 3 of 3], by SrA Alexandria Byrd, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.