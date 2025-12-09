Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Margo Staruch in collaboration with VCU Develops Anatomically Accurate Rat Brain Phantom to Study Traumatic Brain Injury in Real Time [Image 1 of 4]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Margo Staruch in collaboration with VCU Develops Anatomically Accurate Rat Brain Phantom to Study Traumatic Brain Injury in Real Time

    WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    11.25.2025

    Photo by Sarah Peterson 

    U.S. Naval Research Laboratory

    NRL scientist Margo Staruch, Ph.D., working with the University of Virginia Commonwealth, has developed the first anatomically accurate rat brain phantom capable of measuring traumatic brain injury (TBI) impacts in real time. The breakthrough model replicates the mechanical properties of brain tissue while embedding a piezoelectric sensor that converts impact forces directly into measurable electrical signals, offering unprecedented insight into how blast waves and impacts propagate through the brain. November 24, 2025 (U.S. Navy Photo by Sarah Peterson)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.25.2025
    Date Posted: 12.11.2025 12:13
    Photo ID: 9436736
    VIRIN: 251125-N-CZ309-1065
    Resolution: 7161x4774
    Size: 2.33 MB
    Location: WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Margo Staruch in collaboration with VCU Develops Anatomically Accurate Rat Brain Phantom to Study Traumatic Brain Injury in Real Time [Image 4 of 4], by Sarah Peterson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Margo Staruch in collaboration with VCU Develops Anatomically Accurate Rat Brain Phantom to Study Traumatic Brain Injury in Real Time
    Margo Staruch in collaboration with VCU Develops Anatomically Accurate Rat Brain Phantom to Study Traumatic Brain Injury in Real Time
    Margo Staruch in collaboration with VCU Develops Anatomically Accurate Rat Brain Phantom to Study Traumatic Brain Injury in Real Time
    Margo Staruch in collaboration with VCU Develops Anatomically Accurate Rat Brain Phantom to Study Traumatic Brain Injury in Real Time

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    U.S. Naval Research Laboratory Develops Anatomically Accurate Rat Brain Phantom for Traumatic Brain Injury Research

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    U.S. Naval Research Laboratory
    usnrl
    Navy
    people
    research

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download